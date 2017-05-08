Bella Hadid's Dior Top Is Made of Denim—Cool, Right?

Proof jean isn't just for your bottom.

Bella Hadid's denim Dior top is uncharted territory for most of us. But the unexpected way she's wearing everyone's-favorite-textile has us inspired to explore our very own options (as well as some more affordable picks).

By combining popular jeans trends (cuffing, cropped, raw edges, asymmetrical hemlines, etc.) with rising-in-popularity top trends (one-shoulder, frayed hems, statement sleeves, etc.), these shirt styles make for an uber-relevant wardrobe choice. One that screams style star.

So this spring (and soon-to-be-here summer), try one of the below pieces on for size!

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Whether you're a tank top, long sleeve, short sleeve or corset kind of human...there's something for everyone coming up.

ESC: Denim Tops

Zara

Cropped Denim Top, $23

ESC: Denim Tops

Topshop

Moto Denim Bralet, $50

ESC: Denim Tops

Solace London

One-Shoulder Striped Denim Top, $360

ESC: Denim Tops

Equipment

Lafayette Top, $198

ESC: Denim Tops

Viva Aviva

French Cuff Ballerina Top, Was: $315, Now: $189

ESC: Denim Tops

J.W. Anderson

Cut Out Denim Bodice, Was: $760, Now: $380

ESC: Denim Tops

River Island

Blue Denim Raw Edge Cami Crop Top, $60

ESC: Denim Tops

McQ Alexander McQueen

Asymmetric Frayed Top, $195

ESC: Denim Tops

Forever 21

Raw-Cut Denim Shirt, $43

ESC: Denim Tops

W118 by Walter Baker

Annabelle Frayed Denim Top, $64

ESC: Denim Tops

Saint Laurent

Printed Denim Shirt, $890

ESC: Denim Tops

Clayton

Marina Denim Joy Top, $75

ESC: Denim Tops

House of Holland

Embroidered Crop Top, $199

ESC: Denim Tops

Cycle

Sleeveless Frayed Denim Top, $85

ESC: Denim Tops

Madewell

Denim Tie-Neck Shirt, Was: $88, Now: $60

ESC: Denim Tops

Marques' Almeida

One-Shoulder Frayed Stretch-Denim Top, $176

ESC: Denim Tops

Stella McCartney

Flared Hem Denim Blouse, $545

ESC: Denim Tops

Lauren Moshi

Sloane Hello Smile L/S Button Up Denim Shirt, $176

ESC: Denim Tops

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

Cropped Ruffled Denim Top, $590

ESC: Denim Tops

ASOS

Denim One Shoulder Ruffle Top with Choker Detail, $70

So good, right?

Put your denim on top.

