Bella Hadid's Dior Top Is Made of Denim—Cool, Right?

Proof jean isn't just for your bottom.

Bella Hadid's denim Dior top is uncharted territory for most of us. But the unexpected way she's wearing everyone's-favorite-textile has us inspired to explore our very own options (as well as some more affordable picks).

By combining popular jeans trends (cuffing, cropped, raw edges, asymmetrical hemlines, etc.) with rising-in-popularity top trends (one-shoulder, frayed hems, statement sleeves, etc.), these shirt styles make for an uber-relevant wardrobe choice. One that screams style star.

So this spring (and soon-to-be-here summer), try one of the below pieces on for size!