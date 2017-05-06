The MTV Movie Awards' Craziest Red Carpet Looks of All Time

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

Rebel Wilson

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Any time MTV puts on a show, it's a grand spectacle.

The MTV Movie Awards and Music Video Awards have a long, long history of outrageous red carpet moments. Unlike other award shows, the network welcomes bold, quirky and downright insane fashion with open arms (remember Lady Gaga's meat dress?). 

How about Rebel Wilson's angel-winged outfit? The actress was living up to her name in that black catsuit and bright-white, larger-than-life wings. We aren't really sure how she managed to sit down and watch the show, but really, who cares? This red carpet is about showing the world what you've got (literally and figuratively). 

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Pretty Dresses vs. Met-Worthy Ensembles

Check out all of the stars who dared to be different below! You don't want to miss this.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Bai Ling

Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage

Bai Ling

The actress has clearly watched her share of Game of Thrones, bringing her dragon on to the carpet.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Tyler Posey

Frank Trapper\/Corbis via Getty Images

Tyler Posey

The actor and mega-fan is showing his best ass(sets) on the red carpet.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Baddie Winkle

Frederick M. Brown\/Getty Images

Baddie Winkle

The social media star proves that age is nothing but a number in this glittering, pink number.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Brooke Hogan

Jon Kopaloff\/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan

The naked dress is on trend, but this glittering number with cutouts would be too much for other red carpets.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Jeff Dye

Steve Granitz\/WireImage

Jeff Dye

The actor is clearly ready to tackle this award ceremony. 

ESC: MTV Outfits, Pia Mia Perez

Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic

Pia Mia Perez

Lavender headbands aren't for the faint of heart, but Pia Mia is fearless on this carpet.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Charli XCX

Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic

Charli XCX

MTV Movie Awards red carpet wouldn't be the same without a plaid trench.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Sacha Baron Cohen

Gregg DeGuire\/FilmMagic

Sacha Baron Cohen

Rawr! Watch out! This all-leopard ensemble is dangerous.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Paris Hilton

Gregg DeGuire\/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton

All blue everything! We wonder if the reality TV star saw the backdrop before.

ESC: MTV Outfits, Christina Aguilera

SGranitz\/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

Lace bustiers, striped denim and pink highlights—MTV Movie Awards, here we come! 

What's your favorite MTV Movie Awards look?

Tell us in the comments below!

