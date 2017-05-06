Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Any time MTV puts on a show, it's a grand spectacle.
The MTV Movie Awards and Music Video Awards have a long, long history of outrageous red carpet moments. Unlike other award shows, the network welcomes bold, quirky and downright insane fashion with open arms (remember Lady Gaga's meat dress?).
How about Rebel Wilson's angel-winged outfit? The actress was living up to her name in that black catsuit and bright-white, larger-than-life wings. We aren't really sure how she managed to sit down and watch the show, but really, who cares? This red carpet is about showing the world what you've got (literally and figuratively).
Check out all of the stars who dared to be different below! You don't want to miss this.
Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage
The actress has clearly watched her share of Game of Thrones, bringing her dragon on to the carpet.
Frank Trapper\/Corbis via Getty Images
The actor and mega-fan is showing his best ass(sets) on the red carpet.
Frederick M. Brown\/Getty Images
The social media star proves that age is nothing but a number in this glittering, pink number.
Jon Kopaloff\/FilmMagic
The naked dress is on trend, but this glittering number with cutouts would be too much for other red carpets.
Steve Granitz\/WireImage
The actor is clearly ready to tackle this award ceremony.
Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic
Lavender headbands aren't for the faint of heart, but Pia Mia is fearless on this carpet.
Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic
MTV Movie Awards red carpet wouldn't be the same without a plaid trench.
Gregg DeGuire\/FilmMagic
Rawr! Watch out! This all-leopard ensemble is dangerous.
Gregg DeGuire\/FilmMagic
All blue everything! We wonder if the reality TV star saw the backdrop before.
SGranitz\/WireImage
Lace bustiers, striped denim and pink highlights—MTV Movie Awards, here we come!
