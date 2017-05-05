On Her Favorite Drugstore Products...

"I will live for Aquaphor ‘til the day I die, I swear to God. I pretty much live at the drugstore: Bioré nose strips, Ardell lashes are my favorite and Clean & Clear wipes."

On the Instagram Beauty Trend She Hates...

"I don't want to be a hater but I am. So, I watch all those Instagram videos. I see all those Instagram photos, and basically, I did not want [the palette] to look like those girls that just look silver. I feel like everyone all the sudden, and listen I'm all for a slay queen, but we don't have to say, "Slay Queen" just because you're like silver zorbot...I'm over that look. I think that look is done. I'm tired of the silver cheekbones. I'm tired of the silver nose. I'm fucking over strobing."

On the Craziest Treatment She's Ever Done…

"I had my armpits sucked out, which was one of the best things I've ever done. I had lipo on my inner armpits. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was maybe nine years ago or so. It added two inches of length to my arms. It was so easy; it made me feel better in strapless dresses and made me more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done, but I like it, whatever."

No regrets.