The Abbey's newest employee makes a major mistake this Sunday!

When Tori Spelling stops by the hot spot on this Sunday's series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey, Marissa totally gushes over her and asks to take a selfie while she's working!

"I'm a huge fan of yours, I read all your books, like I was obsessed with them," Marissa says in the clip above.

"Thank you," Tori replies.

Marissa then asks for a selfie, which Tori agrees to take, but her actions make Chelsea and Lawrence question her professionalism.

"Is she f--king serious right now?" Chelsea asks.