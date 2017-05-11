Watch The Abbey's Marissa Gush Over Tori Spelling & Ask for a Selfie…While on the Clock!

The Abbey's newest employee makes a major mistake this Sunday!

When Tori Spelling stops by the hot spot on this Sunday's series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey, Marissa totally gushes over her and asks to take a selfie while she's working!

"I'm a huge fan of yours, I read all your books, like I was obsessed with them," Marissa says in the clip above.

"Thank you," Tori replies.

Marissa then asks for a selfie, which Tori agrees to take, but her actions make Chelsea and Lawrence question her professionalism.

"Is she f--king serious right now?" Chelsea asks.

"I love Marissa, but her doing bottle service…uh…she f--king sucked," Lawrence says.

Take a look at the clip above to see Marissa gush over Tori…and see Tori's reaction!

Watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

