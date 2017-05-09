The Abbey's Brandi Talks Having a Baby With BFF Lawrence & GF Chloe: "It's the Gay Version of Three's Company"

Brandi and Lawrence are ready to have a baby!

On this Sunday's series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey, we'll meet Brandi who is ready to have a baby with her best friend Lawrence and make her relationship with her girlfriend Chloe work at the same time.

"I want to have a baby with Lawrence because I feel like he's just such a great man," Brandi says in the clip above. "He's loving, he's caring, he's giving."

But Lawrence wants to make sure that Brandi's girlfriend is on board with the plan too.

"What's her take on me being a part of this equation?" Lawrence asks.

Photos

What Happens at The Abbey: Meet the Cast

Brandi, Lawrence, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 101

E!

"You guys need to have a stronger relationship," Brandi tells him.

Lawrence then says, "Such a fun dynamic for a family, I mean, two lesbians and a gay guy."

"It's the gay version of Three's Company," Brandi tells him.

Watch the video above to see Brandi and Lawrence talk about having a baby together!

Watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m., only on E!

