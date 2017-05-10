Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!
Brandi Glanville stops by The Abbey this Sunday!
On this weekend's series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey, Brandi visits the Los Angeles hot spot and can't help but compliment shirtless Billy's physique.
Billy works bottle service at The Abbey and when he stops by Brandi's table to pour them drinks she tells him he has a "really cute butt."
And the compliments keep on coming! Billy lets Brandi touch his abs and she tells him, "That's a big dent!"
When Billy leaves to go back to work, Brandi tells her friends, "Literally that dent, that was as deep as my vagina."
LOL!
Watch the clip above to see Brandi get up close and personal with Billy!
