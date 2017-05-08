"I love these wipes. I usually have makeup all over my hands," Mary said. "They're just naturally anti-bacterial lavender wipes. They're really good and have different scents."

"They're so strong," added Chrissy.

The scent comes from the lavender essential oil. Herban Essentials suggests that you can place a dry towelette in your pillow for a more restful sleep or in the dryer for lavender-scented clothes. The strong scent also repels bugs, so you may want to grab a bag for your next camping trip or tropical vacation.