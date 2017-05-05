Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Cameos Are Out of This World

As if there wasn't enough star power in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In addition to main returning stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker and Dave Bautista, as well as a raccoon portrayed by Bradley Cooper and a baby Groot played by Vin Diesel, the Marvel film features a slew of celeb cameos.

The movie was released Friday.

Check out the celebrity cameos below:

Seth Green The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and Robot Chicken voice actor portrays Howard the Duck in the film.