Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Cameos Are Out of This World

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Greene

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Christina El Moussa Reveals Whether She's Hooked Up With Tarek El Moussa After Their Split

Adele, 2017 Grammys

Adele Celebrates Her 29th Birthday With a Hilarious ''Nearly 30'' Makeover

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As if there wasn't enough star power in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In addition to main returning stars Chris PrattZoe Saldana, Michael Rooker and Dave Bautista, as well as a raccoon portrayed by Bradley Cooper and a baby Groot played by Vin Diesel, the Marvel film features a slew of celeb cameos.

The movie was released Friday.

Check out the celebrity cameos below:

Seth Green The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and Robot Chicken voice actor portrays Howard the Duck in the film.

Seth Green, Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel

Seth Green, Hybrid Hollywood

Beverly News/REX/Shutterstock

Photos

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 World Premiere

Sylvester Stallone, Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sylvester Stallone The action star plays Stakar Ogord, one of the original Guardians, in a post-credits scene.

Miley Cyrus

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus You don't see her, but the singer does provide the voice of Mainframe, an AI member of Stallone's character's team.

Lex Luther, Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville

Getty Images; CW

Michael Rosenbaum: The actor, best known for playing Lex Luthor on Smallville, plays Martinex, another original Guardian.

Governors Awards 2016, Michelle Yeoh

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh: The Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon star plays Stallone's character's sister, Aleta Ogord.

Photos

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Behind the Scenes

David Hasselhoff, 2017 DGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

David Hasselhoff The Baywatch alum and pride of the '80s German pop music scene appears briefly in the movie and also contributed a song to its soundtrack.

Chris Pratt, Stan Lee

Twitter

Stan Lee: The Marvel legend not only makes a cameo but also goes full meta, referencing another cameo he made in Captain America: Civil War.

Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Jeff Goldblum It is always a treat to get to see the Independence Day and Jurassic Park star.

He makes a brief but memorable appearance dancing during the credits while dressed as the Grandmaster, a character previously teased in the trailer for Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.

TAGS/ Guardians of the Galaxy , Movies , Cameo , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again