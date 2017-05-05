Meeting the family!

Selena Gomez brought some of her family members to The Weeknd's concert in Dallas on Thursday. Posts on social media show Selena at the concert with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and her nephew Aiden.

The concert took place close to where Selena grew up in Grand Prairie, TX so it was the perfect time to bring her family to hang out with her boyfriend.

Priscilla shared a photo on Instagram with Selena on Thursday with the caption, "Still got it."

This sighting comes just days after Selena and The Weeknd received a seal of approval from her mom.