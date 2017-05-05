Reality star Ashley McNeely has died.

The West Virginia native, who appeared on A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila and the subsequent spin-off, That's Amore, was found dead in his apartment Thursday, E! News can confirm.

Beckley police were called to check on a possibly deceased person at his apartment complex yesterday afternoon, where EMS pronounced McNeely dead. He was reportedly 35 years old.

As Lieutenant David Allard told E! News, an acquaintance or possible girlfriend dialed 911. "She had found him, which is my understanding," Allard said.