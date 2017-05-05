Reality star Ashley McNeely has died.
The West Virginia native, who appeared on A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila and the subsequent spin-off, That's Amore, was found dead in his apartment Thursday, E! News can confirm.
Beckley police were called to check on a possibly deceased person at his apartment complex yesterday afternoon, where EMS pronounced McNeely dead. He was reportedly 35 years old.
As Lieutenant David Allard told E! News, an acquaintance or possible girlfriend dialed 911. "She had found him, which is my understanding," Allard said.
According to the official, there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. However, he said drug paraphernalia, prescription medications like opioids and anti-depressants and potentially illegal drugs were found in the apartment. The substances will undergo further testing to identify them.
McNeely's body will be sent to the medical examiner's office in Charleston for an autopsy and toxicology report.
After his stint on reality television, McNeely had been living in West Virginia and working as a MMA fighter and referee.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
TMZ was first to report the death.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom