How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Saved Their Marriage

As everyone knows by now, Kim Kardashian's 2016 took a turn for the hellish when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris at the beginning of October.

That one experience would have been more than enough to leave a nasty scar on her psyche, and Kim has since opened up about what a struggle it was to rebuild her sense of security and feel like herself again. Though, as she has also said, she'll never quite be the same.

As she tearfully told Ellen DeGenereslast month, "I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. I'm such a different person."

On top of that personal trauma, which made the already devoted mother of two just focus that much more on the importance of family, Kim's husband, Kanye West, also ended up experiencing a crisis they didn't see coming. While Kim was still on her self-imposed hiatus from social media, Kanye was hospitalized for mental exhaustion during the week before Thanksgiving, all of a sudden shifting the focus to his emotional well-being while his wife was still barely putting the pieces back together for herself.