See Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Throw Water on Scott Disick After He Apologizes for Bringing a Girl on Family Trip

Things are getting wet and wild on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In a sneak peek from next week's brand new episode, the family's Costa Rica trip continues and we get to see the fallout over Scott Disick bringing a girl along on their getaway.

"I did something wrong as always," Scott says to the fam during a dinner apology. But we're not so sure his apology worked because Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner all throw water across the table at Scott!

"That actually made me feel better," Kourtney Kardashian then says.

Watch the video for yourself to see what's in store on Sunday's KUWTK!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

