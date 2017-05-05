With production on Versace: American Crime Story officially underway, the cast for the third installment of FX's hit anthology is beginning to grow.

Ryan Murphy joined Instagram on Friday with the singular mission of announcing to the world that New Girl star Max Greenfield had joined the cast of the installment, which tells the story of famed fashion icon Gianni Versace's 1997 murder by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. In the photo, Greenfield poses alongside lead actor Darren Criss, who stars as Cunanan, looking nothing like the preppy Schmidt we've come to know and love after six seasons on the Fox sitcom. Between the buzz cut, the gold hoop earring and the scuzzy mustache, this photo is a must see!