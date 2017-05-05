With production on Versace: American Crime Story officially underway, the cast for the third installment of FX's hit anthology is beginning to grow.
Ryan Murphy joined Instagram on Friday with the singular mission of announcing to the world that New Girl star Max Greenfield had joined the cast of the installment, which tells the story of famed fashion icon Gianni Versace's 1997 murder by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. In the photo, Greenfield poses alongside lead actor Darren Criss, who stars as Cunanan, looking nothing like the preppy Schmidt we've come to know and love after six seasons on the Fox sitcom. Between the buzz cut, the gold hoop earring and the scuzzy mustache, this photo is a must see!
"Do The Hustle," Murphy captioned the photo. "@darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." No word yet on who Greenfield will be playing or how many episodes we can expect to see that glorious 'stache in. Requests for comment from FX were not immediately returned.
Greenfield and Criss are joined in Vesace by Edgar Ramirez as Gianni, Penélope Cruz as his sister Donatella Versace and singer Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico, Gianni's longtime partner.
Versace marks Greenfield's second collaboration with Murphy. He previously popped up in American Horror Story: Hotel as Gabriel, a drug addict who was horrifically and graphically raped by the terrifying Addiction Demon during a visit to the Cortez.
Versace follows the wildly successful inaugural installment of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson and the upcoming Katrina, which will star Annette Benning and Matthew Broderick. Both upcoming installments are schedule to air in 2018.
