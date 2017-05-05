Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they are expecting their first child together on Thursday!

However, it feels like these two have already gotten a little bit of practice when it comes to parenting thanks to their many furry kids—their pets!

But aside from their many animals together, these two are serious lovebirds, and we can't wait to see how life changes for them when they welcome their first human child into the world.

With that being said, let's take a look back at their road to parenthood...