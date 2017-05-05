Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they are expecting their first child together on Thursday!
However, it feels like these two have already gotten a little bit of practice when it comes to parenting thanks to their many furry kids—their pets!
But aside from their many animals together, these two are serious lovebirds, and we can't wait to see how life changes for them when they welcome their first human child into the world.
With that being said, let's take a look back at their road to parenthood...
July 2014: The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together, looking cozy at a Los Angeles Farmers' Market. Reed had filed for divorce in May 2014 from singer-songwriter Paul McDonald after two years of marriage. Somerhalder, on the other hand, had split from Nina Dobrev a year prior in 2013 after dating for nearly three years.
Later that month, E! News confirmed the pair were official as a source told us, "[Nikki and Ian are] smitten with each other and love spending time together."
GoldenEye /London Entertainment
August 2014: The couple appeared to get even more serious when they announced they had adopted...a horse! Somerhalder took to Instagram to share a photo with their "big baby boy," writing, "Proud new dad... What amazing creatures they are. Wow. His name is Eagle. Thank you @iamnikkireed for snapping this special moment, with our big baby boy."
Later that month, they attended their first few Hollywood events together, including the 2014 Teen Choice Awards as well as Heifer International's Annual Beyond Hunger Gala.
September 2014: The pair were continuously photographed together, visiting farmers' markets, going out for date nights and even sharing some sweet PDA.
October 2014: Their family got a little bigger when they announced they adopted a kitten. Reed introduced their fur baby on Instagram, snuggling up to the cat for a sweet selfie. "Went to the animal shelter today to give some love to the babies living in cages and don't have homes and ended up adopting the little girl!" She wrote, asking, "What should we name her?"
January 2015: Engaged! E! News confirmed Somerhalder had popped the question in early 2015 after dating Reed for six months.
At the time, an insider told us that Somerhalder told Reed he had "been in love with [her] for years," long before they took their friendship to the next level. "They're so happy. They were crazy happy from the start. Their families love each other. It just feels really right."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Just a few days before the engagement news, the couple attended an after-party for the 2015 Golden Globes where they cozied up on the carpet for photos together. Somerhalder even admitted to E! News that Reed had dressed him. "She told me what to wear, literally," he said at the time. "She provided it."
That same month the couple also revealed they had started a production company together.
"Nikki and I are starting a production company, and we're going to be able to tell even more stories that we really want to tell, everything from documentaries to TV shows to movies...all kinds of stuff," Somerhalder told us at the time. "Having the success of a television show like [Vampire Diaries] really allows you to be able...now I get to start spreading my creative wings as well."
April 2015: The couple tied the knot a few months after getting engaged, saying "I do" in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 26.
E! News confirmed their nuptials happened at sunset, and in lieu of of gifts, wedding guests were asked to donate to the newlywed's animal rescue charity.
After the wedding, they enjoyed a romantic honeymoon vacation in Brazil.
Glass Jar Photography / Brides
April 2016: Their first year of marriage was nothing but love, smiles, animals and PDA, but as they inched toward year two, Reed admitted she and Somerhalder had started talking babies.
E! News chatted with the actress at a Kiehl's Earth Day event in April 2016, where she said kids were "in the cards" for her and Somerhalder. She also admitted she hopes her own children will love for the planet as much she they do.
"One would hope that anyone that has this passion…would instill in their own children or of the like very similar ideology."
February 2017: Reed proved she's going to be a great female role model for her child when she revealed that her and Somerhalder's ex, Nina Dobrev, have been friends for years. They shut down any rumors of a "feud" between them, posting a photo together on Instagram and asking that people stop pinning women against each other.
"Let's use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves," Dobrev wrote. "Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, and hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other and view ourselves."
May 2017: They're pregnant! The couple announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo and caption.
Reed wrote, "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."
She added, "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you…Love your parents."