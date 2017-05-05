Get ready for nightmares. Ryan Murphy joined Instagram and appropriately dropped an American Horror Story season seven teaser that may haunt your dreams. Move over, Twisty!
Murphy captioned his post of the frightening elephant simply, "American Horror Story Season 7 tease."
Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but there is an election theme, so is this mask (assuming it's a mask) representing Republicans? We also know Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner will be taking part in the next installment of the Emmy-winning horror anthology. Roles are being kept under wraps, but we know Eichner will play a confidant of Paulson's.
"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy recently told E! News. "And I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
However, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be present—just on TV.
"We don't have actors playing them. You'll see them on television. The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy told us. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."
American Horror Story season seven premieres this fall on FX.