Get ready for nightmares. Ryan Murphy joined Instagram and appropriately dropped an American Horror Story season seven teaser that may haunt your dreams. Move over, Twisty!

Murphy captioned his post of the frightening elephant simply, "American Horror Story Season 7 tease."

Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but there is an election theme, so is this mask (assuming it's a mask) representing Republicans? We also know Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner will be taking part in the next installment of the Emmy-winning horror anthology. Roles are being kept under wraps, but we know Eichner will play a confidant of Paulson's.