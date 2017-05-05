Beyoncé's family of five is almost complete.

The 35-year-old star is in the third trimester of her pregnancy—the homestretch!. Beyoncé announced on Feb. 1 via a lingerie pic that showed off a large baby bump that she and husband Jay Zare expecting twins. They will join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

Here's what we know about Beyoncé's pregnancy so far and what she's been up to in recent weeks:

1. What Is Beyoncé's Due Date? This information has not been made public, a source told E! News exclusively the singer is expected to give birth later this month.

2. Bey and Jay Know the Sex of the Babies: But they have not revealed them.