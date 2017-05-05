Beyoncé's family of five is almost complete.
The 35-year-old star is in the third trimester of her pregnancy—the homestretch!. Beyoncé announced on Feb. 1 via a lingerie pic that showed off a large baby bump that she and husband Jay Zare expecting twins. They will join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.
Here's what we know about Beyoncé's pregnancy so far and what she's been up to in recent weeks:
1. What Is Beyoncé's Due Date? This information has not been made public, a source told E! News exclusively the singer is expected to give birth later this month.
2. Bey and Jay Know the Sex of the Babies: But they have not revealed them.
3. It's a More Difficult Pregnancy: The source told E! News in March that the singer was having "harder time with keeping up her energy" this time around.
However, she wasn't letting it ruin the experience.
"She loves being pregnant," the insider added.
"She's not feeling the best," her father Mathew Knowles told E! News last month.
4. New Cravings: The source also said Beyoncé has maintained a healthy diet and has had different cravings than she did when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.
"She splurges when she wants to and hasn't taken her weight gain as a negative thing," the source said. "She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it."
5. Jay Z Has Been Super Supportive: "The love [between Jay Z and Beyoncé] is authentic and real," the source told E! News, "Jay is a good dad and husband. He'd do anything for Bey."
"They been through so much together," the source said.
6. To Add to the Stress...: During the course of her pregnant, Beyoncé and Jay Z were house-hunting to find a bigger home for their growing family, and also had another one of their homes fumigated. They eventually bid $120 million on a massive mansion in Bel-Air.
Earlier this week, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy spotted furniture shopping in West Hollywood.
7. To De-Stress...: During the house-hunting process, they stayed at hotels in Bel-Air and in nearby Beverly Hills and also babymooned in Bora Bora last month.
8. Family Easter: They spent the holiday at the Beverly Hills hotel, where they had a private brunch and private Easter egg hunt in their suite for Blue Ivy, and also celebrated at a separate bash with family and Kelly Rowland.
9. Destiny's Child Reunions: Bey recently hung out with pals Rowland and Michelle Williams.
10. Beyoncé Continues to Enjoy Herself: While doctors told Bey to cancel her headlining spot at Coachella, the singer did attended several events in recent weeks, such as Jessica Alba's birthday bash and mother Tina Knowles' Wearable Art Gala. She also attended a Los Angeles Clippers game with Jay Z.
11...and In Style! And here's proof.