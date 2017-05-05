If you want to dress your kids (or nieces or nephews) like North and Saint West, you now can! (But you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it.)
As of 12 p.m. PST, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially dropped their highly-anticipated kid's clothing line: TheKidsSupply (fun fact: Kanye hand-drew the logo). And it's really quite adorable (think: Yeezy for tots).
Kim tweeted yesterday, "For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!" She continued, "TheKidsSupply has been what we've been working on for a long time. I'm so excited about this!"
And that's all the information we were given. That is, until her forth tweet that read, "All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes so now they will be available! Tomorrow's drop is so sick! Just a hint...Calabasas."
So how much it costs to dress like a baby West? Well, the most expensive item is the reversible bomber at $240 and least expensive being the chokers at $22.
Keep scrolling to check out the entire TheKidsSupply collection!
Silk Bias Dress Blush, $125
Calabasas Jersey, $55
Calabasas Trackpant, $65
Silk Bias Dress Ink, $125
Calabasas Silk Bomber, not yet available
OK, one last question...
When will they make them in our size?