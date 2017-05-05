After a year of flying solo, Kelly Ripa announced Monday that Ryan Seacrest would be her new co-host on the long-running morning show.

The two personalities, who have talked about the potential opportunity for the past decade, were finally able to get their schedules on the same page and get down to business. While Monday's reveal show received increased ratings, there have been many moments to celebrate throughout the entire week.

Here are the top five moments from Ryan's first week at his new gig: