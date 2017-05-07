Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Are Married

Looks like they made it after all!

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black tied the knot at the Bovey Castle Hotel hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, surrounded by family and friends, BBC News reported Sunday.

In January, Daley confessed to The Sun that planning their nuptials was proving to be harder than he'd ever anticipated. "It is like a trans-Atlantic wedding. The easiest thing would be to do it in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean," he said. "We may have to do a Skype wedding."

Daley was hospitalized just two days before his wedding. The Olympic diver, who won bronze medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro, posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed Thursday night and promised fans he'd be "back on the board soon." Though he didn't divulge what was wrong with him, he said, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Suggesting he had suffered some kind of training injury, Daley added, "#AthleteLife."

Their road to the altar wasn't without a few speed bumps.