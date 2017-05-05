NFL player Michael Oher, whose life inspired the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie The Blind Side, has been accused of misdemeanor assault of an Uber driver in Nashville.

The 30-year-old Carolina Panthers offensive tackle, a native of Memphis, is due in court Monday. He has not commented. A team spokesperson told ESPN, "We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time.''

According to a police report obtained by E! News, police responded to a report of an assault at a gas station. The officer said the "victim stated he was an Uber driver and he had picked up [Oher] and four other friends" at a home to go to a restaurant. He said Oher had instructed him to follow another car from the home. However, as they drove, the driver "did not feel the lead vehicle knew where they were going and suggested that he take the lead," the police report said.