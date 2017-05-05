Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
NFL player Michael Oher, whose life inspired the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie The Blind Side, has been accused of misdemeanor assault of an Uber driver in Nashville.
The 30-year-old Carolina Panthers offensive tackle, a native of Memphis, is due in court Monday. He has not commented. A team spokesperson told ESPN, "We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time.''
According to a police report obtained by E! News, police responded to a report of an assault at a gas station. The officer said the "victim stated he was an Uber driver and he had picked up [Oher] and four other friends" at a home to go to a restaurant. He said Oher had instructed him to follow another car from the home. However, as they drove, the driver "did not feel the lead vehicle knew where they were going and suggested that he take the lead," the police report said.
An argument then broke out between him and Oher, who "felt as if [the driver] was just trying to collect more fare money." The group then decided to go to a comedy club and as they drove and the men continued to argue, two passengers requested to stop to use a bathroom.
The driver pulled into a gas station and as he got out to open the door for them, Oher stepped out of the car and confronted him, the police report said. It stated that the drive then put his hands up towards Oher's face, who then pushed him onto the ground and "kicked him in the leg." The remaining two passengers in the car then got out and restrained the football player.
He was then cited for misdemeanor assault.
"We've been in contact with the driver and are thankful he is doing OK," an Uber spokesperson told E! News. "No violence of any kind will be tolerated on the Uber app."