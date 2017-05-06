Robert Kamau/GC Images
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Ruby Rose's boots were made for walking...right into your online cart.
When anything goes from being over $100 to under $100, that's a wardrobe win. Hence why finding out the actor's white Dr. Martens are now 40 percent off (once $140, now $85) was so exciting.
And Ruby isn't the only celeb to rock these beauties, Gigi Hadid's been spotted (on several occasions) wearing the black version of the shoe.
So what are you waiting for?
If they sell out before you get a chance to buy, check out the below options for similar styles at discounted prices.
White Patent Zip Chunky Platform Boots, Was: $110, Now: $40
Solid Boots, Was: $515, Now: $361
Boots, Was: $50, Now: $35
Compass Combat Boot, Was: $650, Now: $390
Quilted Lace-Up Ankle Boots, Was: $595, Now: $416
Glitter Sole Jelly Boots, Was: $45, Now: $28
161X3766 Boots, Was: $924, Now: $462
Also a fan of the white boot? Zendaya.
So you know it's a killer look.