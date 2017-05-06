Saturday Savings: Ruby Rose's White Boots Are 40% Off

ESC: Ruby Rose

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ruby Rose's boots were made for walking...right into your online cart.

When anything goes from being over $100 to under $100, that's a wardrobe win. Hence why finding out the actor's white Dr. Martens are now 40 percent off (once $140, now $85) was so exciting.

And Ruby isn't the only celeb to rock these beauties, Gigi Hadid's been spotted (on several occasions) wearing the black version of the shoe.

So what are you waiting for?

Off-the-Shoulder Tops to Stun In

If they sell out before you get a chance to buy, check out the below options for similar styles at discounted prices.

Shop the Look

ESC: White Sale Boots

River Island

White Patent Zip Chunky Platform Boots, Was: $110, Now: $40

ESC: White Sale Boots

Odeur

Solid Boots, Was: $515, Now: $361

ESC: White Sale Boots

H&M

Boots, Was: $50, Now: $35

ESC: White Sale Boots

Rag & Bone

Compass Combat Boot, Was: $650, Now: $390

ESC: White Sale Boots

Iris and Ink

Ostrich-Effect Leather Sneakers, $170

ESC: White Sale Boots

Buttero

Quilted Lace-Up Ankle Boots, Was: $595, Now: $416

ESC: White Sale Boots

Forever 21

Glitter Sole Jelly Boots, Was: $45, Now: $28

ESC: White Sale Boots

A.F. Vandevorst

161X3766 Boots, Was: $924, Now: $462

Also a fan of the white boot? Zendaya.

So you know it's a killer look.

