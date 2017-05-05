1.He carries his uncle and grandfather's name, but that's not the only similarity.

His famous grandfather and uncle were both named John, but there's no denying the 24-year-old bears a physical resemblance to the two men, particularly the latter.

While he told NBC's Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer that he's inspired by his grandfather's speeches, he is also reminiscent of JFK Jr. with his interest in media. Like his late uncle, who created the monthly magazine, George, Schlossberg wrote for the Yale Daily News and The Yale Herald while he was in college and has also penned pieces for Politico, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

2. He's an Ivy League graduate.

He got his diploma from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration on Japanese history. Soon, he will start at Harvard Law School.

3. His career is a work in progress.

While many would suspect he'll head straight into politics after obtaining his law degree, he's not ready to make that declaration. "I'm still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned. I don't know what I'm going to do," he said on Today.