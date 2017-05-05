Paul Marotta/Getty Images
Meet Jack Schlossberg, JFK's only grandson.
The 24-year-old descendent of the late 35th president, John F. Kennedy, has been stepping into public life as of late, thanks to his involvement with the Profile in Courage Award as a member of the committee.
The annual honor, which is given in the former president's memory, is not only a celebration of the honoree's dedication to public service and leading with their conscience, but has also given Schlossberg the opportunity to help carry on his grandfather's legacy.
"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service," he said in his first live interview on Today Friday. "It's something that I'm very proud of."
As John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg—nicknamed Jack—ventures into the limelight of his iconic American family, there's a few things to know about the last living male descendant of JFK.
1.He carries his uncle and grandfather's name, but that's not the only similarity.
His famous grandfather and uncle were both named John, but there's no denying the 24-year-old bears a physical resemblance to the two men, particularly the latter.
While he told NBC's Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer that he's inspired by his grandfather's speeches, he is also reminiscent of JFK Jr. with his interest in media. Like his late uncle, who created the monthly magazine, George, Schlossberg wrote for the Yale Daily News and The Yale Herald while he was in college and has also penned pieces for Politico, The Washington Post and The New York Times.
2. He's an Ivy League graduate.
He got his diploma from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration on Japanese history. Soon, he will start at Harvard Law School.
3. His career is a work in progress.
While many would suspect he'll head straight into politics after obtaining his law degree, he's not ready to make that declaration. "I'm still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned. I don't know what I'm going to do," he said on Today.
4. He's close to his mom, Caroline Kennedy.
Jack has popped up in Japan to visit and help his mother, the former ambassador to the country and, most recently, he suited up as her date to the 2017 Met Gala.
5. He's a major fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
According to his social media, he is quite enthralled by the wrestler. When the Fast & Furious star taped a message for him on his birthday, Jack called it "the greatest day of my life."
"Thank you @therock for all that you do for your fans," he wrote online.
