It's time to play the waiting game.

While CBS renewed 18 of its shows, ABC picked up the TGIT line-up and NBC handed out a huge two-season renewal to This Is Us, not every broadcast show was so lucky this TV season.

In fact, there are dozens of series still waiting to hear if they've been picked up or canceled in the most stressful time of the year for the TV industry (aka the two weeks leading up to the Upfront presentations in New York City, beginning on May 15).

Start those prayer circles and Twitter trends, people, it's go-time!