Mark your calendars! Raven-Symoné's return to Disney Channel is closer than you might think.
The network has revealed that Raven's Home, the sequel series to the beloved That's So Raven, will debut on Friday, July 21, following the premiere of the highly anticipated Descendants 2. And to hold you over until Raven Baxter and her new brood are on your TV screens, Disney is making every episode of That's So Raven available on demand on the network's app and VOD on Thursday, June 1!
Raven's Home sees Raven-Symoné reuniting with her former co-star Anneliese van der Pol, reviving their roles as Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, respectively. In the new series, these longtime best friends are both divorced with children of their own. The pals come together to raise their children in the same chaotic household. Raven still gets glimpses of the future, but she's not the only one. One of her 11-year-old twins Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown) has the same ability.
The series also stars Navia Robinson as Raven's other twin, Nia, Jason Maybaum as Chelsea's son Levi and Sky Katz and Booker and Nia's best friend and neighbor Tess.
"Raven is a one-of-a-kind, gifted performer and both she and Anneliese have an undeniable chemistry that we look forward to sharing with a new generation of kids and families," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said. "We are just as thrilled to introduce the series' new talent – Issac, Navia, Jason and Sky – as part of this exciting new family sitcom."
Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. on Disney Channel.