Mark your calendars! Raven-Symoné's return to Disney Channel is closer than you might think.

The network has revealed that Raven's Home, the sequel series to the beloved That's So Raven, will debut on Friday, July 21, following the premiere of the highly anticipated Descendants 2. And to hold you over until Raven Baxter and her new brood are on your TV screens, Disney is making every episode of That's So Raven available on demand on the network's app and VOD on Thursday, June 1!