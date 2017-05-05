Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Responds to Body Shamer: "I Love My Taco Bell, Bitch"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Anna Wintour Becomes a Dame

Oprah Winfrey

Inside Oprah Winfrey's Multi-Billion-Dollar Fortune: Yachts, Horse Farms and So Many Mansions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Riverdale's Betty is speaking out for the right to enjoy her fast food in peace.

Lili Reinhart took to social media this week to respond to a body-shamer who wrote to her on Twitter, "I just don't want your talent to be overshadowed by your weight."

"Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight," the 20-year-old actress wrote in response. "I'll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger."

 

Photos

Celebs Reveal Their Weights

Lili Reinhart

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She later posted a selfie video on Instagram Stories, showing her sitting in a car.

"So today basically I was fat-shamed on Twitter, that's what it's called, and my response is basically, don't let anyone f--king tell you what you can and can't eat," Reinhart said.

 "And also, kiss my ass, because I love my Taco Bell, bitch," she added, taking a big bite out of a burrito.

TAGS/ Riverdale , Body Image , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again