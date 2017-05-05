Riverdale's Betty is speaking out for the right to enjoy her fast food in peace.
Lili Reinhart took to social media this week to respond to a body-shamer who wrote to her on Twitter, "I just don't want your talent to be overshadowed by your weight."
"Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight," the 20-year-old actress wrote in response. "I'll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
@lilireinhart YAAAAAAS BABY pic.twitter.com/sZoytYOmMj— Gena Pura (@genapura) May 4, 2017
"You can't eat Taco Bell if you're an actress on the CW." #riverdale pic.twitter.com/wqjrYyqZo2— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 5, 2017
She later posted a selfie video on Instagram Stories, showing her sitting in a car.
"So today basically I was fat-shamed on Twitter, that's what it's called, and my response is basically, don't let anyone f--king tell you what you can and can't eat," Reinhart said.
"And also, kiss my ass, because I love my Taco Bell, bitch," she added, taking a big bite out of a burrito.