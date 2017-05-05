Riverdale's Betty is speaking out for the right to enjoy her fast food in peace.

Lili Reinhart took to social media this week to respond to a body-shamer who wrote to her on Twitter, "I just don't want your talent to be overshadowed by your weight."

"Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight," the 20-year-old actress wrote in response. "I'll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger."