Talk about a blast from the past!

The bandeau top was all the rage in early Y2K, but it's definitely been a minute since we've seen one. If you're a '90s baby, it's likely you owned multiples in various colorways for any situation life threw at you. There were bandeaus for swimming in, for wearing underneath revealing tops or see-through dresses, and now Madison Beer's bringing it back and wearing it as the sole statement piece of her outfit.

Paired with cropped, straight-leg, distressed denim, Converse, a Louis Vuitton belt and military-inspired hat, the singer makes a strong case for its resurrection.