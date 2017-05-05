Madison Beer Is Bringing Back the Bandeau

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Madison Beer

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Talk about a blast from the past! 

The bandeau top was all the rage in early Y2K, but it's definitely been a minute since we've seen one. If you're a '90s baby, it's likely you owned multiples in various colorways for any situation life threw at you. There were bandeaus for swimming in, for wearing underneath revealing tops or see-through dresses, and now Madison Beer's bringing it back and wearing it as the sole statement piece of her outfit.

Paired with cropped, straight-leg, distressed denim, Converse, a Louis Vuitton belt and military-inspired hat, the singer makes a strong case for its resurrection.

Of course, going strapless is almost always a gamble, so make sure you're finding the perfect fit when it comes to rocking it as your main top. Keep your bottoms high-waisted and footwear low-key to keep the subtly sexy outfit at bay.

Take a scroll through these bandeaus for some added inspiration.

Shop the Look

ESC: Bandeau Tops

H&M

Glittery Bandeau Top, $13

ESC: Bandeau Tops

PrettyLittleThing

Helsa Black Slinky Bandeau Crop Top, $11

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Tory Burch

Costa Bandeau, $115

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Zara

Frilled Jacquard Top, $23

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Boohoo

Roxy Basic Jersey Bandeau, $8

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Hollister Co.

Jersey Bandeau Top, $10

ESC: Bandeau Tops

TheMogan

Basic Layering Seamless Bra Top Bandeau, $9

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Nasty Gal

Corinne Bandeau Top, $16

ESC: Bandeau Tops

River Island

Cream Frill Bandeau Crop Top, $60

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Out From Under

Back Then Seamless Bandeau Bra, $16

ESC: Bandeau Tops

Bella + Canvas

Ladies' Cotton Spandex Bandeau 980, $7

Pretty cute, right?

Let's bring this back.

