Talk about a blast from the past!
The bandeau top was all the rage in early Y2K, but it's definitely been a minute since we've seen one. If you're a '90s baby, it's likely you owned multiples in various colorways for any situation life threw at you. There were bandeaus for swimming in, for wearing underneath revealing tops or see-through dresses, and now Madison Beer's bringing it back and wearing it as the sole statement piece of her outfit.
Paired with cropped, straight-leg, distressed denim, Converse, a Louis Vuitton belt and military-inspired hat, the singer makes a strong case for its resurrection.
Of course, going strapless is almost always a gamble, so make sure you're finding the perfect fit when it comes to rocking it as your main top. Keep your bottoms high-waisted and footwear low-key to keep the subtly sexy outfit at bay.
Take a scroll through these bandeaus for some added inspiration.
Glittery Bandeau Top, $13
Costa Bandeau, $115
Frilled Jacquard Top, $23
Jersey Bandeau Top, $10
Corinne Bandeau Top, $16
Pretty cute, right?
Let's bring this back.