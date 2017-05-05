Mommy dearest.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition's cast of celebs and their estranged family members all have a lot of tension among them, but none more so than Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and her mom, Patti. Before signing on for the WE tv reality series, the pair hadn't spoken in two years.
But in tonight's episode, Kendra "is living in extreme fear" after writing a birthday card to her mother in which she had A LOT to say and didn't hold back in how she really feels about their relationship.
"I just feel so sick," Kendra tells Dr. Venus Nicolino after writing the letter, in E! News' exclusive clip above. And when Dr. Venus asks what the Girls Next Door's biggest fear is, Kendra admits, "I'm ready to hear another goodbye."
So how does Patti react to the card? Watch the sneak peek above to see the action go down.
WEtv
While Kendra has experience with the Marriage Boot Camp process after going through it with husband Hank Baskett, she recently admitted to E! News that "the decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life. It really truly was."
While the reality star thought she was done dealing with her mom forever, MBCRSFE changed all of that.
"I closed the door and I said I will never open it up again and I was healed and what's crazy is that I learned how to move on in my life and form my own definition of what family is around me and I started believing it and I started creating my own family," Kendra explained. "Next thing you know, here we are facing each other at family boot camp, something I said I would never do again. She said the same thing and here we are."
Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.