Mommy dearest.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition's cast of celebs and their estranged family members all have a lot of tension among them, but none more so than Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and her mom, Patti. Before signing on for the WE tv reality series, the pair hadn't spoken in two years.

But in tonight's episode, Kendra "is living in extreme fear" after writing a birthday card to her mother in which she had A LOT to say and didn't hold back in how she really feels about their relationship.

"I just feel so sick," Kendra tells Dr. Venus Nicolino after writing the letter, in E! News' exclusive clip above. And when Dr. Venus asks what the Girls Next Door's biggest fear is, Kendra admits, "I'm ready to hear another goodbye."

So how does Patti react to the card? Watch the sneak peek above to see the action go down.