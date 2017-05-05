Anna Wintour Is Made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II and Wears Her Signature Look

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Anna Wintour Becomes a Dame

Oprah Winfrey

Inside Oprah Winfrey's Multi-Billion-Dollar Fortune: Yachts, Horse Farms and So Many Mansions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You can call her Dame Anna Wintour now. That's all.

Queen Elizabeth II granted the famous British-born editor-in-chief of American Vogue the prestigious honor in Buckingham Palace Friday for her services to fashion and journalism. Wintour, 67, is considered to be one of the most influential people in the fashion industry. In addition to her magazine duties, she is a chair of the annual Met Ball and oversees its star-studded guest list.

At Buckingham Palace, Wintour wore a Chanel Haute Couture double-breasted coat with a wide belt layered over a sheath dress, a silver necklace, nude pointed Manolo Blahnik criss-cross pumps and her signature sunglasses—which she removed before soon before entering the palace's ballroom to meet the Queen.

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed Stars

Anna Wintour, Dame, Buckingham Palace

Instagram

During the ceremony, the Queen struggled to attach the insignia to Wintour's outfit.

"She couldn't find where to put the brooch," the editor told reporters, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

During their brief time together, Wintour and the Queen, 91, talked about the monarch's husband Prince Philip. The 95-year-old announced his upcoming retirement Thursday.

"I congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all," Wintour said.

 

Anna Wintour, Bee Schaffer

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Wintour arrived at Buckingham Palace with daughter Bee Shaffer, 29.

"Dame AW," the latter wrote on Instagram.

TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Queen Elizabeth II , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again