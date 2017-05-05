You can call her Dame Anna Wintour now. That's all.

Queen Elizabeth II granted the famous British-born editor-in-chief of American Vogue the prestigious honor in Buckingham Palace Friday for her services to fashion and journalism. Wintour, 67, is considered to be one of the most influential people in the fashion industry. In addition to her magazine duties, she is a chair of the annual Met Ball and oversees its star-studded guest list.

At Buckingham Palace, Wintour wore a Chanel Haute Couture double-breasted coat with a wide belt layered over a sheath dress, a silver necklace, nude pointed Manolo Blahnik criss-cross pumps and her signature sunglasses—which she removed before soon before entering the palace's ballroom to meet the Queen.