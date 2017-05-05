You can call her Dame Anna Wintour now. That's all.
Queen Elizabeth II granted the famous British-born editor-in-chief of American Vogue the prestigious honor in Buckingham Palace Friday for her services to fashion and journalism. Wintour, 67, is considered to be one of the most influential people in the fashion industry. In addition to her magazine duties, she is a chair of the annual Met Ball and oversees its star-studded guest list.
At Buckingham Palace, Wintour wore a Chanel Haute Couture double-breasted coat with a wide belt layered over a sheath dress, a silver necklace, nude pointed Manolo Blahnik criss-cross pumps and her signature sunglasses—which she removed before soon before entering the palace's ballroom to meet the Queen.
During the ceremony, the Queen struggled to attach the insignia to Wintour's outfit.
"She couldn't find where to put the brooch," the editor told reporters, according to The Telegraph newspaper.
During their brief time together, Wintour and the Queen, 91, talked about the monarch's husband Prince Philip. The 95-year-old announced his upcoming retirement Thursday.
"I congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all," Wintour said.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Wintour arrived at Buckingham Palace with daughter Bee Shaffer, 29.
"Dame AW," the latter wrote on Instagram.