Your first official look at the Will & Grace revival is here, and as expected it's rather cheeky. The stars of the returning NBC sitcom took to Twitter to share the new poster, which as you can see, has the sense of humor you've come to know and love from Will & Grace. "Back this fall." Get it?!

"Here we go again, honey," Megan Mullally tweeted with the poster. Please note the martini glass in her hand and that signature Karen Walker up-do.

"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement when the revival was announced. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."