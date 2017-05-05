NBC
Your first official look at the Will & Grace revival is here, and as expected it's rather cheeky. The stars of the returning NBC sitcom took to Twitter to share the new poster, which as you can see, has the sense of humor you've come to know and love from Will & Grace. "Back this fall." Get it?!
"Here we go again, honey," Megan Mullally tweeted with the poster. Please note the martini glass in her hand and that signature Karen Walker up-do.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement when the revival was announced. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."
Will & Grace will return on NBC in the 2017-2018 season for a limited batch of episodes. Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes are all back in front of the camera with original executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan back behind it. Legendary sitcom director James Burrows will direct and executive produce the revival. He was also the director on the show's election video that sparked the official return to television.
"Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017," Mutchnick said in a statement.
"We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September, and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons," Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best."
No premiere date, aside from the fall, has been announced. Also not announced? How Will & Grace will undo its series finale, which said Will and Grace drifted apart and reunited in their old age. We've got some ideas for how to handle that.