One word to describe Jennifer Lawrence's new 'do? Bangin'.

The Oscar winner was spotted sporting a set of full-on blond bangs as she got to work on the set of her upcoming movie, Red Sparrow, while filming at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday.

For the new project, Lawrence is set to star as Russian spy Dominika Egorova. In the course of the film, she falls for a CIA officer and contemplates becoming a double agent.

Donning a black turtleneck, dark jeans and a camel coat layered on top, the platinum 'do popped as she ran through a scene for the cameras. While the blunt bangs look fabulous, they're not permanent. Instead of chopping her signature blond locks, Lawrence instead popped on a wig.