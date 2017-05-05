Jennifer Lawrence Just Changed Up Her Hair: See Her New Bangs

Jennifer Lawrence, Bangs

Flynet Pictures / Splash News

One word to describe Jennifer Lawrence's new 'do? Bangin'.

The Oscar winner was spotted sporting a set of full-on blond bangs as she got to work on the set of her upcoming movie, Red Sparrow, while filming at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday.

For the new project, Lawrence is set to star as Russian spy Dominika Egorova. In the course of the film, she falls for a CIA officer and contemplates becoming a double agent.

Donning a black turtleneck, dark jeans and a camel coat layered on top, the platinum 'do popped as she ran through a scene for the cameras. While the blunt bangs look fabulous, they're not permanent. Instead of chopping her signature blond locks, Lawrence instead popped on a wig. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Bangs

Getty Images

However, the hair chameleon is no stranger to having fringe of her own. Over the years, she's sported a variety of bangs, from wispy and side swept to choppy and straight across. While the star has been rocking a blond bob as of late, she's sported variations of bangs on the silver screen in The Poker HouseSilver Linings Playbook and Joy.  

As much a transformer in film as she is in the salon chair, Lawrence is known to commit to her characters' outer shell and this role seems no different. Can't wait to see Lawrence and her new 'do in theaters soon. 

Would you try this new look? Comment below!

