"As a boring white person, that is stirring me," Scott joked. "I put the kids down, dozed off with the iPad on my chest watching behind-the-scenes videos to last night's episode of Survivor."

"You take the cake," Bell replied. "I almost fell asleep while you were telling me."

Things got decidedly less boring moments later. During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Bell said Scott told a story about inviting Mark Hamill to his birthday party.

"Yes, I did. I believe it was my 2nd birthday party. I believe Empire Strikes Back was coming out. I mean, I remember everything about that whole season around when Empire Strikes Back came out. So, I wrote him a letter inviting him to my birthday party," the Big Little Lies star said. "I thought at least if he got it and he was able to—if his schedule was clear—he was probably going to come…'Let me get the jet. I've got to get to Santa Cruz and hit up this birthday party.'"