Bell guest hosted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, where she facilitated an elaborate Frozen-themed "promposal" and made her longtime friend's childhood dream come true. Scott, who's appeared onscreen opposite Bell in Veronica Mars, Party Down, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, joked that they are "boring, nice white people"—unlike the characters they've played on TV. "I'll challenge you. Like, how boring was your night last night?" he asked. "'Cause the way I ended my night last night I guarantee was more boring and white than yours."
The actress replied, "We put the kids to bed and then played our very favorite board game, Settlers of Catan—which is not boring at all because it's a strategy game and it's super fun."
"As a boring white person, that is stirring me," Scott joked. "I put the kids down, dozed off with the iPad on my chest watching behind-the-scenes videos to last night's episode of Survivor."
"You take the cake," Bell replied. "I almost fell asleep while you were telling me."
Things got decidedly less boring moments later. During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Bell said Scott told a story about inviting Mark Hamill to his birthday party.
"Yes, I did. I believe it was my 2nd birthday party. I believe Empire Strikes Back was coming out. I mean, I remember everything about that whole season around when Empire Strikes Back came out. So, I wrote him a letter inviting him to my birthday party," the Big Little Lies star said. "I thought at least if he got it and he was able to—if his schedule was clear—he was probably going to come…'Let me get the jet. I've got to get to Santa Cruz and hit up this birthday party.'"
YouTube
Unfortunately, Scott said, "He didn't show up. You know what? I remember not being crushed or anything. It was fine. I knew he must have been incredibly busy. But then, I guess it was—" At that moment, John Williams' Star Wars theme played and Scott realized something was up. "No. No. No way," he said as Hamill wielded a lightsaber. "No f--king way. Are you kidding me?"
The timing couldn't have been better, as it was "May the Fourth—aka the unofficial Star Wars holiday. "Holy s--t," Scott said after Hamill gave him a big hug. "This is unbelievable." Hamill, who reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, apologized to Scott for being unavailable in the late 1970s. "I'm sorry I missed your birthday," the actor said. "I was checking my diary and that week I had two other birthdays, a bar mitzvah and a supermarket opening."
Scott was overcome with emotion, saying, "This really is one of the best moments of my life."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.