The Sensates are back and wilder than ever. Season two of Sense8, which is now streaming on Netflix, is bolder and louder. As Sense8 star Jamie Clayton told us, "Oh my god, it's so good."

Not knee-deep in the binge yet? Well, how about this for a tease?

"I can tell you it's going to take off, it's going to be really fast. One of my favorite things about it is there's going to be tons of origin stories of BPO [Biologic Preservation Organization] and Whispers, Angel and Jonas. I love a good flashback, there's tons of flashbacks," Clayton told us. "Because the Sensates now know how to visit and share you're going to see a lot more of the different Sensates with each other, which I love, because we all got to travel to these 16 amazing places for season two, and visit and share…There's tons of amazing stunts and fight scenes and car chases—oh my god, it's so good."