But Zoe isn't mad at Britney for spilling the beans. "Literally, the way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable to anything. We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight. She has two boys. I was having twins. We had such a beautiful talk—and I forgot. It never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything," the actress explained. "We weren't trying to hide it; we were just trying to be discreet. And then when she disclosed it, she was just being Britney. I don't mean that in a negative way. I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth."

In 2014, Britney was if she'd ever like to work with Zoe again onscreen—and that's when she accidentally spilled the beans. "Who knows? That's a very good idea," the pop star said at the time. "But she's pregnant with twins right now. I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."