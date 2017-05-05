The Crossroads co-stars crossed paths in September 2014, while Zoe was pregnant with sons Bowie and Cy. When the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, a viewer called in to ask about the aftermath of her interaction with Spears. "I read that Britney Spears was the one who announced you were having twins before you even announced it," the caller asked. "Is that true? Did she apologize?"
Cocking her head to the side, Zoe said, "It's so true."
But Zoe isn't mad at Britney for spilling the beans. "Literally, the way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable to anything. We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight. She has two boys. I was having twins. We had such a beautiful talk—and I forgot. It never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything," the actress explained. "We weren't trying to hide it; we were just trying to be discreet. And then when she disclosed it, she was just being Britney. I don't mean that in a negative way. I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth."
In 2014, Britney was if she'd ever like to work with Zoe again onscreen—and that's when she accidentally spilled the beans. "Who knows? That's a very good idea," the pop star said at the time. "But she's pregnant with twins right now. I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."
"I was shocked, because we weren't ready to sort of share that," Zoe admitted to host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Beth Behrs during Thursday's taping. "But it was Britney, so it was OK."
"I haven't seen her since," she said of Britney, "but I'm pretty sure we will."
The last two times Zoe has appeared on Andy's show, she's answered Britney-related questions and said kind things about her former co-star. In December 2013, for example, Andy grilled her about his "fave" movie Crossroads. Asked to rate Britney's acting abilities on a scale of 1 to 10, Zoe replied, "Very good...I would say a 6, 7, 8-ish." When Zoe returned to the late-night show in August 2014, a viewer asked whether she had heard the pop star's unedited song "Alien," which had leaked online without auto-tune. "Well, that's mean, because I'm pretty sure that 80 percent of our musical artists would be mortified if they were caught singing without their own auto-tune," Zoe said. "I have a huge amount of respect for Britney Spears. She was the one big, big celeb that I met when I started to work in Hollywood who literally was humble. I do believe that people and children gravitate to good energy, and she's definitely an abundance of that."
Britney caught wind of Zoe's comments and later thanked her on Twitter. "Truly the sweetest, thx 4 the kind words," she said. "Nothing but great memories of working w u. Crossroads pt 2?"
