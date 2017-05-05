After some prying, Lopez confirmed just "tapped him on the shoulder and said hi" when their romance kicked off. Though they may be an A-list pair, they sound like any couple. "I call him Alex," she said.
Details aside, Corden couldn't help but note that Lopez was in good spirits. "I am happy," she confirmed.
"You're glowing in a way that I feel I would glow if I was to French kiss A-Rod," Corden quipped.
The two are certainly going steady, having made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday. While Lopez posed in her baby blue Valentino gown, Rodriguez looked equally enamored with his new lady as he admired from afar—with his cell phone.
"Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017," he captioned a photo on Instagram of himself taking pictures of his girlfriend.
Meanwhile, the mother of two was smiling from ear to ear. "You're never fully dressed without a smile..." she wrote on social media.
