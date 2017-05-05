It's no secret Jennifer Lopez is dating Alex Rodriguez, but the star is trying to keep the details of her new romance under wraps.

Of course, that didn't stop James Corden from trying to get the triple threat to dish on her dating life during an appearance on The Late Late Show Thursday night.

He kicked off by teasing her about her trips to Miami with the former Yankee baseball player. "Spending time with anyone in particular?" he quipped.

The questioning made Lopez blush. "Please don't do this to me," she begged.

"It's a devilishly handsome couple," the host complimented.

"Thank you. He's the best. You would love him," Lopez replied. "Honestly, he's a great guy. He's fun. He's awesome."