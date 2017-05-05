James Corden Grills Jennifer Lopez About Alex Rodriguez: "Please Don't Do This to Me!"

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

It's no secret Jennifer Lopez is dating Alex Rodriguez, but the star is trying to keep the details of her new romance under wraps. 

Of course, that didn't stop James Corden from trying to get the triple threat to dish on her dating life during an appearance on The Late Late Show Thursday night. 

He kicked off by teasing her about her trips to Miami with the former Yankee baseball player. "Spending time with anyone in particular?" he quipped. 

The questioning made Lopez blush. "Please don't do this to me," she begged. 

"It's a devilishly handsome couple," the host complimented. 

"Thank you. He's the best. You would love him," Lopez replied. "Honestly, he's a great guy. He's fun. He's awesome."

After some prying, Lopez confirmed just "tapped him on the shoulder and said hi" when their romance kicked off. Though they may be an A-list pair, they sound like any couple. "I call him Alex," she said. 

Details aside, Corden couldn't help but note that Lopez was in good spirits. "I am happy," she confirmed. 

"You're glowing in a way that I feel I would glow if I was to French kiss A-Rod," Corden quipped. 

The two are certainly going steady, having made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday. While Lopez posed in her baby blue Valentino gown, Rodriguez looked equally enamored with his new lady as he admired from afar—with his cell phone. 

"Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017," he captioned a photo on Instagram of himself taking pictures of his girlfriend. 

Meanwhile, the mother of two was smiling from ear to ear. "You're never fully dressed without a smile..." she wrote on social media. 

