Bradley Cooper Makes His First TV Appearance Since Becoming a Father

Bradley Cooper has been M.I.A. during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press tour.

While Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana have been traveling the world, Bradley has been busy directing and starring in the remake of A Star Is Born, as well as taking care of daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. But he agreed to do a sole press appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. "I don't know if you know this," Ellen DeGeneres told her guest, "but you have a baby."

"What?" Bradley asked, feigning surprise.

"When you get home you should look for it," Ellen said. "It's somewhere in your house."