Kristen Bell made quite a debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.
Though she's appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show as a guest, Thursday marked her first time filling in as a guest co-host. "I think I'll be OK," Bell said. "I mean, I can read words off a teleprompter, and I legitimately hate Matt Damon. Hosting a late-night show is super exciting for me. I have two kids so I haven't been up this late since 2012. And there's very little chance I will know any of the guests tonight, unless one of them wrote Goodnight, Moon—or is Moana."
"There's one thing I've been hearing a lot since I agreed to do this: 'Kristen, are you sure you're ready to host a late night show? You're completely unqualified." And to them I said, 'Zip it, [DaxShepard]. Zip it,'" she said. "I'm putting all my training to use tonight. You know, I went to NYU for acting - but I dropped out because I got cast in a Broadway show. S, let that be a lesson to the kids out there: Stay in school…until something better and far more lucrative comes along."
"I know this is probably different for all of you, since you're used to watching Jimmy at this time," the Bad Moms Christmas star said as her opening monologue came to a close. "Let's be honest: You bought a ticket to Rogue One, and now you're watching Matt Damon's China Wall ponytail movie. I get it, and I'm sorry. But tonight, think of me as your babysitter. So, I guess... Whatever. Fend for yourselves while I make out with my boyfriend on your parent's bed."
Before Bell introduced guests Charlie Hunnam and Adam Scott and introduced musical guest Alison Krauss, she decided to go against Kimmel's wishes and stage and elaborate "promposal."
"I can do whatever I want," Bell said, "and tonight, I want to give away some prizes...like a blond [Oprah Winfrey]! Before the show, we randomly selected two members of our studio audience who have no idea that they are about to play a game. Can I please have Zoe Brown and Sara Patina come on down?" After introductions were made, Bell asked, "Have you guys seen the movie Frozen? Because if you hadn't, I was going to be like, 'What is wrong with you?'"
Bell then revealed the title of the game: "The Fast and the Frozenest."
"Our wardrobers will be fitting you with Frozen gowns. Zoe will be Elsa. Sara will be Anna—the better one," said Bell, who voiced the Disney princess in the 2013 blockbuster. "When [sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez] over here blows his tiny horn, your job will be to run out of the theater and down onto Hollywood Boulevard, OK? And there, among all the filthy Elmos, sweaty Spider-Mans and homeless SpongeBobs, there will be one handsome Kristoff...The first person to find Kristoff and bring him back here to the studio wins some fabulous prizes. Are you ready?"
With the sound of Rodriguez's horn, Brown and Patina ran off—and that's when Bell let the audience in on a little secret. "OK, I have to tell you guys something. I just lied, OK? It's not a game!" the actress said. "Sara's high school prom is coming up in a few weeks. I know, right? And one of her classmates—a boy named Michael—asked us to help him 'prompose' to her.'"
"To make things even more dramatic, Michael and Sara have never even been on a date before. Sara has no idea Michael is asking her to prom," Bell continued. "This...could go terribly wrong."
"But, you've got to admit it would be great TV," she said. "Right?"
Moments later, Patina and returned to the studio—"beating" Brown." Kristoff, do you want to tell her what she's won?" Bell asked. After Michael removed his mask, he said, "Sara, there's something I wanted to ask you, but I didn't know the words, so Kristen Bell is going to help me."
"Sara, I want you to think about this, OK?" Bell said. "Don't answer until I'm done singing." The actress than began singing a reworked version of Frozen's "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"
Patina couldn't wait until the song was over to say "yes."
"Ooh! Thank goodness," Bell said as the audience cheered loudly. "You guys will be receiving a Kristen Bell live prom package including a glam session for Sara, a tux rental for Michael, a stretch limo for both of you, and a case of beer! Just kidding about the beer. Congratulations!"
