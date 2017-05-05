"I know this is probably different for all of you, since you're used to watching Jimmy at this time," the Bad Moms Christmas star said as her opening monologue came to a close. "Let's be honest: You bought a ticket to Rogue One, and now you're watching Matt Damon's China Wall ponytail movie. I get it, and I'm sorry. But tonight, think of me as your babysitter. So, I guess... Whatever. Fend for yourselves while I make out with my boyfriend on your parent's bed."

Before Bell introduced guests Charlie Hunnam and Adam Scott and introduced musical guest Alison Krauss, she decided to go against Kimmel's wishes and stage and elaborate "promposal."

"I can do whatever I want," Bell said, "and tonight, I want to give away some prizes...like a blond [Oprah Winfrey]! Before the show, we randomly selected two members of our studio audience who have no idea that they are about to play a game. Can I please have Zoe Brown and Sara Patina come on down?" After introductions were made, Bell asked, "Have you guys seen the movie Frozen? Because if you hadn't, I was going to be like, 'What is wrong with you?'"

Bell then revealed the title of the game: "The Fast and the Frozenest."