Drum roll, please! This week's best Instagram beauty look goes to...

Yara Shahidi! The Black-ish star turned a bathroom into a glam studio, revealing the perfect makeup look for spring. Besides a big smile, the actress wears barely-there makeup, paired with bright orange eyeliner just above the crease of her eye. The pop of color brings balance to her otherwise natural look. It catches our eye and brings attention to her features without being overdone.

This isn't the first time that we've seen eyeliner above the crease: Kaia Gerber appeared in a recent Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign with a teal twist on the trend. Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John has also expressed his take on tinted eyeliner: "The pop of color gives an interesting focal point to the face," he told E! News.