Claire Holt and her husband are going their separate ways.
E! News can confirm that Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce from his wife on April 27. In a minor plot twist, the filing came one day before the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.
According to court documents, Matthew cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.
One week later, Claire filed a response through her attorney. In the documents, The Originals star also based the divorce on irreconcilable differences.
She lists the separation date as April 27 while Matthew cites April 24.
Back in July 2015, the Hollywood actress confirmed on Instagram that she was engaged and ready to marry her longtime boyfriend.
Claire would enjoy a bridal shower with Mandy Moore and other close friends before getting married less than one year later in a private ceremony.
While both parties haven't commented on the split, one of Matthew's most recent posts on Instagram is a congratulatory message to Claire for being cast in an ABC pilot.
As for Claire, she appears to be enjoying quality time with family and friends as her relationship status changes.
"Backgammon with bae," she shared on Instagram while enjoying a game with a gal pal.