Claire Holt and her husband are going their separate ways.

E! News can confirm that Matthew Kaplan filed for divorce from his wife on April 27. In a minor plot twist, the filing came one day before the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

According to court documents, Matthew cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

One week later, Claire filed a response through her attorney. In the documents, The Originals star also based the divorce on irreconcilable differences.

She lists the separation date as April 27 while Matthew cites April 24.