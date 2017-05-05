E! Illustration
Bust out the big hats and bright outfits: The 2017 Kentucky Derby is officially here!
If you haven't marked it on your calendars yet, some of the best horse races are about to go down this weekend in Louisville. Lucky for pop culture fans, more than a few celebrities are making the trip and placing a few bets.
Two of those familiar faces are none other than Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The Vanderpump Rules stars said goodbye to SUR and touched down in the Bluegrass State to enjoy the weekend festivities for the second year in a row.
"Kickin off the week w/ #thurby," Tom shared from Churchill Downs with his close friends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Ariana added, "#jaxbrittanyarianatomtakekentucky."
Before the real fun begins, the Bravo couple gave E! News a guide on what to eat, drink, wear and enjoy while at the races. Let's just say we'd bet big money on the fact that these two know what they're talking about.
Best Attire: When you celebrate Kentucky Derby weekend, you can't just walk around in T-shirts and jeans. You got to go big. "I'm really into wearing plaid on the day of the actual Derby and I like to do a Willy Wonka meets Monopoly Man for the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala," Tom teased to E! News. Before Ariana can pick her outfit, she has to decide on the perfect hat. "I bring options because I'm insanely indecisive up until the last minute," she explained. "I'll pick a color in my dress and match. You can never go too big. Feathers, flowers, and big brims are all a go!"
Best Late-Night Spot: When days turn into nights, that's when the real parties begin for some attendees. Both Bravo stars rave about Big Bar. "It's the best little bar there is, although I can't remember much from the last time we were there. I'll take that as a good thing," Ariana joked. Tom added, "Be prepared for a late night considering that the bars are open until 6 a.m. over Derby weekend."
Best Drinks: Cheers, ladies and gents! Ariana argues that you can never go wrong with Bloody Mary's at the track. As an added tip, guests should grab a mint julep so you can keep the souvenir glass for when you come home. While Tom agrees with a tasty mint julep, you can never go wrong with an ice cold beer. "It's usually so hot and nothing beats an ice cold beer on a hot day in my book," he argued.
Best Food: While Tom can't pass up on a good steak at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Ariana has found a love for El Mundo located just five minutes from Downtown. "It's a bit of a hidden gem with amazing Mexican food and margaritas," she shared. Consider us in!
Watch the Kentucky Derby Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
