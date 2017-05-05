Bust out the big hats and bright outfits: The 2017 Kentucky Derby is officially here!

If you haven't marked it on your calendars yet, some of the best horse races are about to go down this weekend in Louisville. Lucky for pop culture fans, more than a few celebrities are making the trip and placing a few bets.

Two of those familiar faces are none other than Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The Vanderpump Rules stars said goodbye to SUR and touched down in the Bluegrass State to enjoy the weekend festivities for the second year in a row.

"Kickin off the week w/ #thurby," Tom shared from Churchill Downs with his close friends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Ariana added, "#jaxbrittanyarianatomtakekentucky."

Before the real fun begins, the Bravo couple gave E! News a guide on what to eat, drink, wear and enjoy while at the races. Let's just say we'd bet big money on the fact that these two know what they're talking about.