It's begun, TV lovers!

As the big five networks have begun preparations for the all-important Upfronts week in NYC later this months, they've begun handing out series orders to the lucky pilots deemed worthy enough of a spot on their fall line-ups, beginning with NBC. E! News has confirmed that the Peacock network has ordered two hour-long dramas to series, reuniting with Parenthood creator Jason Katims in the process.

Rise finds Katims teaming up with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on a musical theater series set at a high school. How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor stars as dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli, who takes over his school's lackluster theater department, galvanizing not only the faculty and students in the process, but the entire working-class town.