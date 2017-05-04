NBC
It's begun, TV lovers!
As the big five networks have begun preparations for the all-important Upfronts week in NYC later this months, they've begun handing out series orders to the lucky pilots deemed worthy enough of a spot on their fall line-ups, beginning with NBC. E! News has confirmed that the Peacock network has ordered two hour-long dramas to series, reuniting with Parenthood creator Jason Katims in the process.
Rise finds Katims teaming up with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on a musical theater series set at a high school. How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor stars as dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli, who takes over his school's lackluster theater department, galvanizing not only the faculty and students in the process, but the entire working-class town.
Rise also stars Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.
The other pilot making its way to series is For God & Country, a military drama from the production team behind Homeland that looks into the complex world of America's elite undercover military heroes. While D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world's most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton (Mike Vogel) and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world.
For God & Country also stars Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills and Hadi Tabbal.
