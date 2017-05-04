Dr. Stephanie Edwards' days at Grey Sloan Memorial seem to be officially numbered.
Grey's Anatomy has been planting seeds all season long that Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) might not be emotionally stable enough to handle the pressures that come along with being a surgeon, with the major cracks showing after her first solo surgery resulted in the death of a child.
And tonight it all came to a head when another child showed up in the ER looking for help with his massive brain tumor. The only problem? His father's religious beliefs rejected any and all medical intervention. When the boy returned a second time with his vision entirely impaired, Edwards and Karev (Justin Chambers) made the decision to rush the kid into surgery without alerting his parents, their careers be damned.
"My privileges got revoked. I have to go to counseling. Have fun raising your game. You'll actually have a shot at beating mine now."
ABC
As expected, the kid's dad was livid, threatening to sue the entire hospital and end some careers. As she was processing the kid's discharge, she finally completely lost it, eventually throwing a tablet at his head as he walked away. All while Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) watched, horrified.
The episode may have ended with Edwards' privileged revoked until she complete some mandatory therapy for her dire case of resident burnout, but the look at next week's episode hints that the doctor may wind up leaving Grey Sloan in a body bag. Either way, it looks like this is the end of the road for her.
Back in January, TVLine reported that Hinton would likely leave the series at season's end after she nabbed a role in Alan Ball's upcoming HBO drama alongside Holly Hunter and Sosie Bacon. ABC had no comment at the time.
Do you think Edwards is on her way out? Will you be sad to see her go? Sound off in the comments below!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.