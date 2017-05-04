Dr. Stephanie Edwards' days at Grey Sloan Memorial seem to be officially numbered.

Grey's Anatomy has been planting seeds all season long that Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) might not be emotionally stable enough to handle the pressures that come along with being a surgeon, with the major cracks showing after her first solo surgery resulted in the death of a child.

And tonight it all came to a head when another child showed up in the ER looking for help with his massive brain tumor. The only problem? His father's religious beliefs rejected any and all medical intervention. When the boy returned a second time with his vision entirely impaired, Edwards and Karev (Justin Chambers) made the decision to rush the kid into surgery without alerting his parents, their careers be damned.

"My privileges got revoked. I have to go to counseling. Have fun raising your game. You'll actually have a shot at beating mine now."