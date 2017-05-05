For tonight's episode of The Originals, the king of New Orleans also became the king of the set.

Charles Michael Davis, who has starred as Marcel Girard since the beginning of the series, makes his directorial debut with "High Water and a Devil's Daughter," an episode that continues to deal with the threat of the evil Hollow. While the actor has directed a few music and dance videos before, tonight marks the premiere of his first major production as a director.

Davis has been interested in directing since fairly early on in the series, and says it was Paul Wesley directing an episode of The Vampire Diaries that inspired him.

"I became so curious," Davis tells E! News. "I got some tips, and then I started shadowing around season two, and then they gave [Joseph Morgan] an episode in season there and I watched and learned from Joe."