Wait just a minute…
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together earlier today, but did the parents-to-be also reveal the sex of their baby?
Shortly after the joint Instagram posts, showing Ian cradling Nikki's growing baby bump, fans rushed into speculation mode over one key item: the color of the actress' dress.
The pregnant star dons a Bayou With Love blue chambray dress for the pregnancy photo shoot, leaving many to think she may have been hinting at the fact that she's expecting a little baby boy.
Neither Ian nor Nikki addressed the fan comments so only time will tell what's in store for the Somerhalder family.
Nikki has been hard at work on the launch of the sustainable clothing line since last year and her hubby recently showered her with praise about the company yesterday.
"I'm so incredibly proud of you. These images are so beautiful. One of my favorite things about you is your ability to say that you're going to do something and then actually do it."
He added, "Listening to you talk about starting this company just one year ago, and watching all of your time and love you've devoted to it, now seeing it become a reality in such a short period of time is simply mind blowing. It's truly impressive. I know how much this means to you and everyone else."
Earlier this afternoon, he penned an equally heartfelt note about becoming a father shortly after Nikki had announced she was pregnant.
"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible."
Congratulations to Nikki and Ian on their pregnancy news!