Miley Cyrus is coming back to the music scene with a bang.

After taking a self-imposed "media blackout," the singer sat down with Billboard to discuss the next steps in her career.

As it turns out, new music and a new album are coming sooner rather than later.

According to the publication, the first single titled "Malibu" is set to be released on May 11. And just two days later, the singer will appear at 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango in what is being described as a "special guest performance."

As suspense and excitement continues to build, Miley has been gracious enough to drop some hints about what Smilers can expect in the weeks to come.