Sounds like winter's literally always going to be coming.

In case you haven't heard, news broke yesterday that HBO is working on four new Game of Thrones spinoffs, all set in different time periods in Westeros.

Did you hear that? Four! Four spinoffs! There are so many possibilities there!

We could see the full story of the Mad King Aerys, or learn the history of the White Walkers, or simply spend some more time with some of our favorite characters. We could literally do anything, which is why we've compiled a very real and serious list of some of our favorite spin-off ideas.

Feel free to steal them, HBO.