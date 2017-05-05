Sounds like winter's literally always going to be coming.
In case you haven't heard, news broke yesterday that HBO is working on four new Game of Thrones spinoffs, all set in different time periods in Westeros.
Did you hear that? Four! Four spinoffs! There are so many possibilities there!
We could see the full story of the Mad King Aerys, or learn the history of the White Walkers, or simply spend some more time with some of our favorite characters. We could literally do anything, which is why we've compiled a very real and serious list of some of our favorite spin-off ideas.
Feel free to steal them, HBO.
The Real Housewives of Westeros
Who cares if all their husbands are dead (and one of them is also dead)? Can't you just imagine the drama? And the killing? And the dragons?
The Real World: Westeros
This is the true story... of seven strangers... picked to live in a house...and have their lives taped... to find out what happens... when people stop being polite... and start getting real...The Real Westeros.
Dorne After Dark
If you thought Dorne was NSFW in the daytime, just wait 'til you see how the city comes alive once that suns goes down.
You Know Nothing, Jon Snow: A Game Show
Do you know more than the King of the North? Of course you do, because he knows nothing, but it will be fun to prove it as you go up against Snow in a head-to-head challenge in front of a live studio audience, with thousands of dollars in prizes on the line! Hosted by Rose Leslie.
The White Walking Dead
A drama that picks up at the onset of when the White Walkers were created and follows a rag tag group of survivors who are just trying to stay alive. Over time, it becomes clear that it is, in fact, the living who are the White Walking Dead.
Below Deck with Gendry
The true King of Westeros got an upgrade on his rowboat, and now he's sailing the seas in style on a fancy yacht, alongside its quirky staff as he makes his way back to claim the throne.
Girl Meets Westeros
Lyanna Mormont deals with the trials and tribulations of being a tween in the darkest of times.
Aerys Knows Best
Can the Mad King keep his family together and the seven kingdoms under control amidst his growing paranoia and bloodlust? (Nope.)
Flowers in the Sept
The tale of a young Jaime and Cersei Lannister, wrestling with feelings that seem so wrong but feel so right.
The 4th Hour of The Today Show, with Tyrion Lannister
He drinks wine and he knows things. What more do you need?
Arya and Sansa Hang Out and Nothing Bad Happens to Them
Arya and Sansa hang out and everything is fine! Or...
Revenge
Starring Arya and Sansa Stark. Is there any part of Westeros that looks like the Hamptons?
Mellisandre the Teenage Witch
A young Mellisandre deals with her growing powers, learns of her unique ability to give birth to smoke babies, and might just find a way to remain young forever.
Unbreakable Brienne of Tarth
Free from her loyalty oaths, Brienne moves to the big city to start a brand new life of her own.
Let's Make a Deal
Hosted by Hodor.
Game of Thrones will return Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.