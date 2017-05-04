The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just wrapped up for season seven, but casting decisions for the recently-announced season eight are already underway. And as Eden Sassoon revealed yesterday, there will be at least one familiar face missing from the mix.
After joining the cast in official Friend of Housewife capacity and ruffling plenty of feathers as she clashed with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and her sister Kim, Eden announced that she wouldn't be returning for another season. And as she explained to E! News, she couldn't be more at peace with it.
"I get a call...Great conversation. And at the end of it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm alive,'" she told us. "I'm alive again. I feel free and this end to that chapter, just a moment of time in my life, but a pretty big one because a lot of emotional stuff I worked through, is going to open the most beautiful things to come. And I wanted to tell people before people found out from different sources. And that was my way of sharing, you know, really, truly, an end is a new beginning and anything's possible now."
While it had only been a mere 24 hours since news broke, Eden admitted she had spoken with a few of her former co-stars. And we've got to admit, we were not expecting to hear the names she dropped.
"Kyle and I spoke this morning through text and respect, respect for her to reach out and say the things and really say all the things she did. And you know? There's an untapped friendship there someplace deep because it was interesting between her and I. And I think we understand one another in a lot of ways. And Rinna and I, I reached out to her just kind of thanking her for the beautiful journey I had gone on with her."
For more from Eden, including whether she plans to keep watching the show and which of the ladies she thinks ought to follow in her footsteps and out the door, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season eight soon on Bravo.
