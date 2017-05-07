This year's Kardashian family vacation has one extra, unwanted guest.

Scott Disick once again found himself in hot water with Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters and her mom in Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after they discovered he had secretly invited a girl named Chelsea on their trip to Costa Rica.

Khloe Kardashian was completely speechless when Kim Kardashian shared the news that Scott had flown his female friend out and put her up in his hotel. "Stop!" Khloe gasped, clutching her chest. "On our family trip with the kids?!" She continued, "I don't believe it. I'm in shock. Who the f--k does something like this? You were just downstairs trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you?"

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was just confused when her sisters eventually spilled the tea to her about Scott. "For what?" she wondered. "Like, what's the point of even, like what's even the desperation?"