This year's Kardashian family vacation has one extra, unwanted guest.
Scott Disick once again found himself in hot water with Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters and her mom in Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after they discovered he had secretly invited a girl named Chelsea on their trip to Costa Rica.
Khloe Kardashian was completely speechless when Kim Kardashian shared the news that Scott had flown his female friend out and put her up in his hotel. "Stop!" Khloe gasped, clutching her chest. "On our family trip with the kids?!" She continued, "I don't believe it. I'm in shock. Who the f--k does something like this? You were just downstairs trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you?"
Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was just confused when her sisters eventually spilled the tea to her about Scott. "For what?" she wondered. "Like, what's the point of even, like what's even the desperation?"
E!
"Right, it's four days," Khloe said. "You can't last four days without getting your d--k sucked?"
Kim then encouraged Kourtney to just let it go for good. "What a f--king loser," she said. "I always had his back. I always thought like, 'Oh, they're going to get back together.' Move on."
"Scott and I are living our own lives, but we're here with our kids," Kourtney explained in her confessional. "We're here to just be a family and I don't understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It's hurtful and disrespectful."
Kris Jenner, who was the last to find out, also couldn't believe Scott's behavior, but she was most concerned about Kourtney's feelings. However, she didn't need to be. "I'm just thinking about all the guys I'm going to f--k when I get home!" Kourtney announced.
Unfortunately for Scott, the girls found out about his secret right before dinner and they were armed and ready for a confrontation. While waiting for him to show up, Kourtney admitted that she had an "epiphany" about their relationship. "I really don't think I could get back together with him," she told her sisters. "My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics."
Once Scott actually did arrive, the atmosphere was incredibly tense and awkward as Kim and Khloe started dropping unsubtle hints to make him nervous. But Kris was the one to finally cut all the bulls--t. "I think what we're wondering is if you have a girl here and why?" she asked bluntly. Uh oh!
To be continued...
Check out the recap video above to see what else happened in tonight's episode!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!