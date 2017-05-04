With a new fiancée on his arm and Dancing With the Stars behind him, the question now remains: What will Nick Viall do next?

Today, he provided the answer in the form of a video announcement in which he poked fun at himself and pretty much all of Bachelor Nation.

In the tongue-in-cheek piece, which Viall just posted to his social media, the Bachelor star considered the road taken by so many former leads and contestants before him.

But instead of promoting weight-loss teas or tacky sunglasses (no offense), he's banking on his boyish good looks and grooming skills with the debut of The Polished Gent, a delivery service for men that offers products Viall promises will keep them looking fresh. As Viall said himself in the promo, "I'm 36 years old—and I think I look young as f--k!"