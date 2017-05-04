What's Next For Nick Viall? Dancing With the Stars Contestant Is Ready to "Get Polished"

With a new fiancée on his arm and Dancing With the Stars behind him, the question now remains: What will Nick Viall do next?

Today, he provided the answer in the form of a video announcement in which he poked fun at himself and pretty much all of Bachelor Nation.

In the tongue-in-cheek piece, which Viall just posted to his social media, the Bachelor star considered the road taken by so many former leads and contestants before him.

But instead of promoting weight-loss teas or tacky sunglasses (no offense), he's banking on his boyish good looks and grooming skills with the debut of The Polished Gent, a delivery service for men that offers products Viall promises will keep them looking fresh. As Viall said himself in the promo, "I'm 36 years old—and I think I look young as f--k!"

The essentials include facial cleansers and gels as well as hair regrowth serums, all personally curated by Viall and his partners.

"I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance," Viall admitted. "A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you."

Hey, if they can get the men in our lives looking half as good as Viall does without his shirt on, we're in.

The Polished Gent kicks off May 8.

