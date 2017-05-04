Today was a very special day for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—oh, and Reese Witherspoon.
The Big Little Lies actress spoke at today's ceremony honoring Goldie and Kurt's stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her deep-rooted fangirl came out for all to see.
Reese couldn't help but hold back her tears while she tribute her "idol" and praised her for inspiring women across all fields in the entertainment industry.
"I had to go down and make an ‘I love Goldie' button because I am literally her biggest fan," the mother of three started out by saying.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Reese even defended her love for Goldie by exclaiming that her very first email address was "overboard at aol.com." OK, she wins for president of Goldie's fan club!
"The first time I ever fell in love with a movie star was Goldie Hawn—Oh my gosh I'm going to try not to cry&mdashlI saw that you could be feminine and funny and tough."
.@RWitherspoon tears up at Kurt Russell and @GoldieHawn's #WalkOfFame: "She changed the possibilities of what women can do in film" pic.twitter.com/GkIEUQAJIA— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2017
Reese continued to celebrate the beloved star and comedienne by sharing that she "changed the possibilities of what women could do in film. So thank you for inspiring all of us. Thank you for inspiring women and actresses to control their own destinies and for inspiring women to demand respect. Thank you for making us laugh and thank you for making us happy."
After a round of applause, and smiles from Goldie and Kurt as they stood beside her, Reese concluded with the following heartfelt sentiment: "She's changed my life and she's quite simply my idol. I love you, Goldie."
E! News caught up with the two honorees and they dished about everything from how they make it work off the silver screen to how they made sure that they would both receive their Walk of Fame stars together.
But don't just take our word for it, check out the video above to watch the two A-listers open up on their very special day.