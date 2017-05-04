Today was a very special day for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—oh, and Reese Witherspoon.

The Big Little Lies actress spoke at today's ceremony honoring Goldie and Kurt's stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her deep-rooted fangirl came out for all to see.

Reese couldn't help but hold back her tears while she tribute her "idol" and praised her for inspiring women across all fields in the entertainment industry.

"I had to go down and make an ‘I love Goldie' button because I am literally her biggest fan," the mother of three started out by saying.